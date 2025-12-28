Bengals’ Cody Ford Shines Against Cardinals in 37-7 Victory

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals continued their late-season surge, defeating the Arizona Cardinals 37-7 on Sunday. Central to their offensive strategy was offensive lineman Cody Ford, who made headlines by catching a pass and turning it into a remarkable 21-yard gain.

The play occurred in the third quarter when Ford, celebrating his 29th birthday, was lined up wide. Quarterback Joe Burrow connected with him on a hitch route, allowing Ford to bulldoze through Arizona’s defense, including rookie cornerback Denzel Burke.

“It was a surreal moment for me to grab my first career catch and contribute to the team’s success,” Ford said after the game. Although he didn’t score, his contributions helped set up running back Chase Brown‘s one-yard touchdown shortly afterward.

This was not an isolated incident. In recent weeks, opposing teams have increasingly utilized their linemen in the receiving game against the Cardinals. During Week 13, Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Tristin Wirfs also found the end zone against Arizona. Atlanta Falcons’ Jake Matthews nearly did in Week 16 but ultimately missed the catch.

The Cardinals’ defense has struggled to contain these unconventional plays, further complicating their difficult season. “It’s been a problem for us, and we need to address these weaknesses,” said a frustrated Cardinals coach.

Arizona now faces an uphill battle as they hope to conclude the season on a positive note. With multiple players, including offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr., placed on injured reserve, their depth is being tested.

The Bengals’ victory solidified their playoff positioning while the Cardinals continue to seek answers before the regular season concludes.