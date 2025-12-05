Bengals Eye Potential Free Agent Darnell Savage

CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Cincinnati Bengals could consider adding veteran safety Darnell Savage as free agency opens in the coming days.

Savage, 28, is a former first-round draft pick who has connections to the Bengals’ coaching staff, including defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery. He is currently searching for his fourth NFL team since being drafted in 2019.

The Bengals’ roster has shown a lack of interest in players behind starters Jordan Battle and Geno Stone. Backup safeties Tycen Anderson and Daijahn Anthony have not received much playing time under defensive coordinator Al Golden, who is eager to experiment with different strategies.

Adding Savage could help strengthen the team’s defensive depth as they aim for a playoff spot. With the offseason approaching, it makes sense for the Bengals to explore options at safety, a position they are likely to focus on in the draft and free agency.

The pool of free agents, including players like Savage, will continue to expand over the next few weeks, providing the Bengals with more potential choices.