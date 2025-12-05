Sports
Bengals Eye Potential Free Agent Darnell Savage
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Cincinnati Bengals could consider adding veteran safety Darnell Savage as free agency opens in the coming days.
Savage, 28, is a former first-round draft pick who has connections to the Bengals’ coaching staff, including defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery. He is currently searching for his fourth NFL team since being drafted in 2019.
The Bengals’ roster has shown a lack of interest in players behind starters Jordan Battle and Geno Stone. Backup safeties Tycen Anderson and Daijahn Anthony have not received much playing time under defensive coordinator Al Golden, who is eager to experiment with different strategies.
Adding Savage could help strengthen the team’s defensive depth as they aim for a playoff spot. With the offseason approaching, it makes sense for the Bengals to explore options at safety, a position they are likely to focus on in the draft and free agency.
The pool of free agents, including players like Savage, will continue to expand over the next few weeks, providing the Bengals with more potential choices.
Recent Posts
- Automated User Behavior Triggers Content Access Restrictions
- SEPTA Contract Negotiations Could Lead to Strike Affecting Philadelphia Schools
- Fantasy Football Expert Insights on Week 14 Tight End Picks
- Ja’Marr Chase Nears 1,000 Yards, Eyes NFL Milestone
- Tiger Woods Hosts Hero World Challenge Despite Not Competing
- Meghan Trainor’s Christmas Album Redefines Holiday Cheer
- Insights for Week 14 NFL Fantasy Showdowns
- Bills Dominate Steelers 26-7 in Crucial Week 14 Matchup
- Snowy Showdown: Bills Face Key Playoff Challenge with Star Power
- Margot Robbie Prepares for Wuthering Heights Release
- Malik Harrison Prepares for Showdown Against Former Ravens Team
- Buffalo Bills Stadium Construction Hits 75% Completion Despite Delays
- NFL Rookie Rankings: Top Players Making Impact in 2025 Season
- Browns’ QB Challenges and Future Outlook Amid Season Struggles
- Netflix Faces Challenges as It Attempts to Secure Box Office Success
- Vasco Modifies Lineup Ahead of Final Brasileirão Match Against Atlético-MG
- Bills Players Fined Following Week 13 Victory Against Steelers
- Myles Garrett Eyes NFL Sacks Record During Week 14 Matchup
- David Njoku’s Future with Browns in Jeopardy as Rookie Shines
- Real Madrid Aims for Victory Against Celta Vigo in La Liga Showdown