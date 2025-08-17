Bengals’ Hendrickson Stalemate Continues Amid Training Camp Turmoil

CINCINNATI, Ohio – The contract hold-in involving Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson continues as the team progresses through training camp. Hendrickson has been attending practices but remains in street clothes while negotiating his contract, providing tips to teammates amid ongoing issues.

Rookie defensive lineman Demetrius Knight approached Hendrickson for advice on pass-rushing techniques during a recent practice. Despite a brief dustup earlier in camp on August 13, where tensions flared, the Bengals moved forward, emphasizing preparation for their preseason game against Washington.

Head coach Zac Taylor noted the importance of the upcoming match as the Bengals seek to refine their roster and address any weaknesses, particularly on their offensive line. Cincinnati plays the Commanders on August 18 at 8 p.m. EDT, and Taylor plans to field starters including quarterback Joe Burrow for a significant part of the first quarter.

In addition to Hendrickson’s contract situation, the Bengals are coping with a variety of injuries. Defensive tackle Zachary Murphy limped off during practice, and his status remains unclear. Meanwhile, rookie Shemar Stewart stepped in for Murphy, showcasing his skills in front of the coaching staff.

“I believe Chase Brown is a top-10 back in the league,” offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher stated, referring to the team’s running back who has shown promise for the upcoming season. The Bengals hope to leverage such talent to recover from a disappointing 2024 season where they finished 9-8 after a rocky start.

With conversations intensifying around player performance and contract negotiations, the Bengals aim to enhance their competitive edge as they approach the regular season.