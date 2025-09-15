Bengals Home Opener Promises Clear Skies and Warmth

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Fans heading to Paycor Stadium for the Bengals home opener on Sunday can expect clear skies and warm temperatures. Sunday morning may start cool, with an isolated shower reported across Southeast Indiana, but conditions will improve as the day progresses.

Temperatures will rise from the 60s in the morning to the upper 80s by midday. Tailgating is projected to be pleasant, with temperatures in the 70s and rising to the mid-80s by kickoff at 1 p.m. The forecast indicates a dry environment for the game, ideal for both fans in the stadium and those in attendance at home.

As the Bengals take the field, highs are expected to approach 90 degrees by Monday afternoon. The warm and dry trend will continue into the new week, with little to no rain expected for the Cincinnati area.

“We’re looking at lower humidity this weekend, helping to combat the heat,” said a local meteorologist. “The clear skies will bring a nice warm feeling that fans have been waiting for.”

As fans plan their outfits for the game, a reminder to wear orange is in order to support the Bengals. After the game, temperatures will remain warm, cooling down into the low 70s.

Looking ahead, the forecast shows continued warm weather with occasional chances for showers later in the week. For those attending the game, enjoy the vibrant atmosphere and the perfect weather this weekend!