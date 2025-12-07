Bengals’ Jermaine Burton Suspended Before Game vs. Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Jermaine Burton has been suspended for one game without pay and will not play Sunday against the Buffalo Bills, according to multiple media reports.

The suspension was announced approximately 90 minutes before kickoff at Highmark Stadium. Burton did not travel with the team and was ruled out for non-injury-related reasons.

This suspension will cost Burton a game check of $59,320.88, as reported by NFL Network. A specific reason for the suspension was not disclosed by the team.

Burton, 24, has not participated in any games this season. He played in 14 games during his rookie year, making four receptions for 107 yards. The Bengals selected him in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft from the University of Alabama.

Burton has faced various challenges throughout his career, impacting his availability. He missed the Week 13 game due to an ankle injury sustained during a walk-through. The Bengals (4-8) also listed several other players as inactive for Sunday’s matchup, including defensive end Trey Hendrickson and quarterback Jake Browning.

On the opposing side, the Buffalo Bills (8-4) have also declared several players out, including tackles Spencer Brown and Chase Lundt, wide receiver Josh Palmer, and linebacker Terrel Bernard.

Burton has been no stranger to controversy, including a 2022 incident where he allegedly struck a fan after a loss to Tennessee. Reports indicated that he had a complicated personal history, but the Bengals have not commented further on the details surrounding his recent suspension.