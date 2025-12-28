Sports
Bengals May Start Jake Browning as Flacco Deals with Injury
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Quarterback Joe Flacco‘s shoulder injury could lead to Jake Browning starting for the Cincinnati Bengals against the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor stated Flacco is day-to-day, and offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher remained optimistic that Flacco could still play.
Flacco did not practice on Wednesday and is considered ’50-50′ to take the field, according to Taylor. If the final decision were up to Flacco, he would be eager to play.
“He wants to play. I hate speaking for him, but that’s what he told me,” Taylor said. “A guy that wants to get out there and play with something like that, that’s a credit to him.”
Flacco suffered an AC joint sprain in his throwing shoulder during last week’s loss to the Jets, marking his third start since joining the Bengals from the Cleveland Browns. Despite his efforts, Flacco has led the team to a 1-2 record, throwing for eight touchdowns without any interceptions.
In contrast, Browning previously started three games this season but finished with an 0-3 record, with the Bengals only averaging 12.3 points per game with him at quarterback.
Flacco’s presence revitalized wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, who tied an NFL record with 38 receptions for 346 yards and two touchdowns over the last three games. The Bears, who enter the game with a record of 4-3, have allowed 185 points this season, averaging 26.4 points against per game.
