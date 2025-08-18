Bengals to Meet with Free-Agent Guard Dalton Risner This Week

CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Cincinnati Bengals will host free-agent guard Dalton Risner for a visit this week, according to NFL reporter updates shared on Monday.

Risner, a 30-year-old offensive lineman, was drafted in the second round in 2019 and spent the 2023-2024 season with the Minnesota Vikings. During his time with the Vikings, he played in 10 games, starting eight of them last season. The Bengals are looking to strengthen their offensive line amid concerns over their current guard situation.

The Bengals recently signed Lucas Patrick and drafted Dylan Fairchild to fill starting guard positions, but poor performances and injuries have created significant challenges. The team’s coaching staff, including those protecting quarterback Joe Burrow, have faced scrutiny this offseason.

In response to these issues, the Bengals are seeking external options like Risner, which illustrates their commitment to enhancing the team’s performance. Additionally, the Bengals have been proactive in free agency, having recently signed tight end Noah Fant to address more roster needs.

The Bengals’ meeting with Risner highlights their urgency to bolster the offensive line before the upcoming season begins.