Bengals Meet with Free Agent TE Noah Fant Amid Ongoing Evaluations

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals did not sign free agent tight end Noah Fant after his visit this week. Instead, Fant is set to meet with the New Orleans Saints following a ‘positive’ discussion with the Bengals, according to FOX Sports reporter Jordan Schultz.

Fant’s visit in Cincinnati was described as constructive, and both parties plan to maintain communication as he explores multiple options. The tight end is coming off a season where he recorded 48 receptions for 500 yards and one touchdown with the Seattle Seahawks.

Drafted in the first round (20th overall) by the Denver Broncos in 2019, Fant has achieved at least 414 receiving yards in each of his first six NFL seasons. Yesterday, Bengals star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase expressed his hopes of recruiting Fant to Cincinnati.

“I don’t mind talking a little bit,” Chase said. “I can only say so much to him to make him come here. At the end of the day, it’s not his decision. Well, it might really be his decision. He knows what we have here.”

The Bengals successfully secured the first visit from the talented tight end. However, they now face competition from other teams as training camp approaches. Fant’s potential fit in a Joe Burrow-led offense remains enticing for Cincinnati, particularly as they consider depth at the tight end position after the departure of Eric All Jr.

As Free Agency progresses, it will be interesting to see how Fant's choices evolve in the coming days.