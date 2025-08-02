Sports
Bengals’ Mims Misses Evening Practice with Hand Injury
Cincinnati, Ohio — Bengals offensive tackle Cody Mims did not participate in the evening practice at Paycor Stadium on August 2. Mims was seen working with the training staff during this session, indicating concerns about his condition.
Mims has been sporting a wrap on his right hand in prior practices. This injury has opened the door for rookie Jalen Rivers, who has stepped up to start at right tackle in Mims’ absence.
Drafted in the first round from Georgia, Mims was considered an emergency option at right tackle during last season. He came into play in the third quarter of a game when his teammate, Cody Ford, was evaluated for a chest injury.
During his rookie season, Mims participated in 15 games and played with a club on his injured hand during a notable match against Denver at Paycor Stadium. His performance last season included playing with a left ankle injury sustained during the Bengals’ Week 5 loss to Baltimore, although he returned to the field later in that game.
As the Bengals continue their training camp, the team’s coaching staff will monitor Mims’ recovery closely, hoping for a quick return to help bolster their offensive line.
