Bengals Offense Collides With Tension After Burrow Hit By Rookie

CINCINNATI – Tension erupted during practice on Wednesday when rookie first-round pick Shemar Stewart knocked quarterback Joe Burrow to the ground during a pass rush drill. After the hit, which left Burrow uninjured, center Ted Karras remarked that Stewart’s actions ‘warranted a response.’

Burrow quickly got back on his feet and jogged away from the collision, leaving his teammates stunned. Following a series of unsuccessful plays, right guard Lucas Patrick initiated a fight with Stewart, emphasizing the importance of protecting Burrow, referred to as ‘No. 9.’ ‘We’ve got to protect 9,’ Patrick stated. ‘It starts with me up front.’

On that play, Stewart had looped inside defensive tackle Kris Jenkins on a stunt, giving him a seemingly free run at Burrow. Patrick shoved Stewart, causing him to stumble into Burrow, which escalated into the physical altercation. Stewart declined an interview after practice, saying, ‘Today is not the day.’ However, he later approached Burrow’s locker to give him a fist bump and have a brief conversation.

This incident was a result of increasing frustrations as the offensive line struggled during practice. Karras said, ‘The D kicked out ass,’ indicating the defense had outdone the offense significantly. Defensive tackle TJ Slaton estimated that had it been a live game, the defense would have recorded at least four sacks during the session.

Patrick, with nine seasons of experience, noted that training camp fights aren’t uncommon and emphasized the importance of addressing issues directly. ‘You be a pro about it. Man to man you talk to the person and squash it,’ he said. ‘It’s been go, go, go. We’ve been going Bengals vs. Bengals for I can’t even remember when.’

Karras also praised Stewart’s skill level, stating, ‘His play speed is pretty significant. You can tell he’s starting to get comfortable.’ The rookie had missed part of training due to a contract holdout but is now learning the ropes.

Later in practice, after the scuffle, Stewart attempted another stunt, but Patrick managed to contain him, reinforcing his commitment to keeping Burrow safe. Karras lamented, ‘It doesn’t matter. The result is the result. C’mon, man. That’s our hopes and dreams right there.’

The Bengals’ offense had a rough day overall, recording several three-and-out series. Burrow completed only four out of twelve passes during the final drives, struggling under pressure. The offensive miscues, including false starts and delays, added to the frustration, leading to the unusual outburst from Patrick.

As the team prepares for upcoming joint practices against the Commanders, the message to protect Burrow remains clear. Karras remarked, ‘Zac said in the spring that he wants us to be the closest team in the NFL. I think we’ve really taken to that.’