Bengals Receiver Jermaine Burton Misses Practice Due to Injury

CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Jermaine Burton was absent from Sunday’s practice due to an undisclosed injury, according to a team spokesperson. This marked his first missed practice of training camp, raising concerns about his progress this offseason.

Burton, drafted in the third round in 2024, struggled during his rookie season, tallying only four receptions for 107 yards. His absence is particularly significant as he competes for playing time behind established receivers Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Andrei Iosivas.

Offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher emphasized the importance of consistency for Burton. “He made a lot of plays early in camp. Jermaine’s best when you can get him in a true one-on-one matchup down the sideline,” Pitcher said. He added that Burton must maintain focus even when not physically on the field.

Despite his setbacks, teammates have noted a positive shift in Burton’s attitude and work ethic this offseason. Quarterback Joe Burrow stated, “He seems to have matured and stepped up this year.” However, Burton needs to stay engaged in meetings and practice to continue his development.

In addition to Burton’s situation, the Bengals are working to improve their special teams after a challenging preseason game, where various penalties hampered their performance. Special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons expressed frustration but remained focused on using these moments as learning opportunities for his players.

Burton’s return is uncertain, but the Bengals are hopeful he can bounce back from this setback as they prepare for their upcoming game against Washington.