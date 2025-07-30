Bengals Rookies Make Strides in Training Camp

CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Cincinnati Bengals are evaluating their running back depth during training camp as rookie Tahj Brooks aims to secure early playing time. The sixth-round draft pick from Texas Tech has impressed teammates and coaches with his pass-catching skills since the offseason.

Brooks, who caught at least 25 passes in each of his last three college seasons, amassed over 3,000 rushing yards and 27 touchdowns in his final two seasons at Texas Tech. With the Bengals already featuring players like Chase Brown and Zack Moss, along with veteran Samaje Perine, the competition for spots in the running back room is fierce.

“There could be room for a rookie given how often we throw the ball,” a Bengals spokesperson stated, highlighting Brooks’ abilities on the field.

The Bengals are currently holding training camp at Paycor Stadium. On Monday, the team was forced to practice indoors due to severe weather, but that did not dampen the players’ spirits. The defense notably ramped up its performance with standout plays from cornerback DJ Turner and rookie defensive end Myles Murphy.

“We’re light-years ahead of where we were last year,” safety Geno Stone said. “The camaraderie is great. Everyone is enjoying playing together and it shows in our speed on the field.”

Notably, returning cornerback Dax Hill is gradually increasing his involvement in practice as he continues to recover from a season-ending ACL injury. Coach Zac Taylor expressed optimism about Hill’s progress, mentioning he’s on pace with expectations.

“We’re managing his workload to ensure he doesn’t rush back too quickly,” Taylor noted.

Meanwhile, several other players also showcased their skills during the session. Wide receiver Jermaine Burton made an impressive catch during red-zone drills, gaining praise for his improved focus after a rocky rookie season.

“I’ve been working hard to earn my spot on the team,” Burton said. “I’m keeping my head down and focusing on being an asset here.”

Training camp will continue to heat up as the Bengals prepare for the preseason, which kicks off on August 7. The competition is wide open with spot evaluations ongoing, as many players fight for a place on the final roster.