Bengals Secure Dalton Risner as Offensive Line Help

CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Cincinnati Bengals have signed free agent Dalton Risner to strengthen their offensive line as the season opener approaches. The move comes as the team prepares to face the Cleveland Browns on September 7.

Risner’s addition is crucial following the injury to Cordell Volson, who has been a starter for the Bengals for three seasons. Veteran Cody Ford also missed recent action due to injury, leaving the right guard position uncertain. Lucas Patrick, previously in that role, sustained an injury during a preseason game against the Washington Commanders, although coach Zac Taylor mentioned that his condition might not be as serious as initially feared.

In the interim, undrafted free agent Jalen Rivers has filled in at right guard. However, the Bengals recognized the need for more experienced depth, leading them to host Risner for a visit on Tuesday. The 30-year-old previously played for the Denver Broncos and Minnesota Vikings, showcasing a solid pass-blocking record.

Risner’s pass-blocking grades, according to Pro Football Focus, have been consistently strong, topping out at 76.1 in 2024. Notably, he did not allow any sacks and yielded just one quarterback hit over 537 snaps last season.

With the task of protecting quarterback Joe Burrow under pressure, especially against formidable opponents such as Myles Garrett and rookie defensive tackle Mason Graham in the opening game, bolstering the offensive line remains a top priority for Cincinnati.

In addition to the offensive line, the Bengals will have to consider the performance of rookie left guard Dylan Fairchild, who has impressed during preseason but will face tougher competition as the regular season begins. Coach Taylor acknowledged the potential challenges Fairchild could encounter as he transitions to regular-season play.

On the defensive side, linebacker Logan Wilson has downplayed the first-team defense’s preseason struggles, asserting that they are experimenting with limited schemes and anticipating sharper performance when it counts. The Bengals are also awaiting the return of key player Trey Hendrickson, whose contract situation is causing concern among fans.

As the roster cuts approach, players like Mitchell Tinsley and PJ Jules have improved their chances of making the final lineup through strong performances, raising evaluation stakes within the organization.