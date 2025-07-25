Bengals Sign First-Round Pick Shemar Stewart to Rookie Contract

CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Cincinnati Bengals have signed their first-round draft pick, Shemar Stewart, to a four-year contract worth $18.97 million. The agreement was reached on Friday afternoon, ending a lengthy negotiation process.

This deal, reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, includes a $10.4 million signing bonus. Stewart, a defensive end from Texas A&M, was the only unsigned first-round pick in the NFL prior to this agreement.

Negotiations had been contentious, primarily due to language in the contract that could void future guarantees. Stewart initially refused to sign until the Bengals adjusted these terms. According to a league source, he accepted the language in the contract in exchange for receiving $500,000 of his signing bonus upfront.

Selected with the 17th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Stewart missed six weeks of the Bengals’ offseason program and three training camp practices due to the contract dispute. This was a concern for the team, which is looking for him to make an immediate impact as a rookie following a disappointing season.

The Bengals are also navigating another contract dispute with Pro Bowl edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, who has not reported to training camp as negotiations continue.

Stewart, standing 6-foot-6 and weighing 290 pounds, is known for his impressive size and athleticism. Although he had modest production in college with only 1.5 sacks during his last season, the Bengals are optimistic about his potential to bolster their defense.

With this agreement, all first-round picks from the 2025 draft are now under contract, allowing Stewart to focus on training with the team and prepare for the upcoming season.