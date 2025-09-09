Bengals Sign Former Saints Second-Round Pick Isaiah Foskey

CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Cincinnati Bengals are set to sign former New Orleans Saints defensive lineman Isaiah Foskey to their practice squad, according to multiple reports. Foskey, 24, was selected in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

After being drafted 40th overall by the Saints, Foskey faced challenges in securing a regular spot on the roster. He only appeared in 27 games across two seasons and recorded a total of 25 tackles with 0.5 sacks. His final season with New Orleans saw him participate in all 17 games but without any sacks or notable defensive statistics.

Foskey had been exploring his options during free agency, visiting both the Chicago Bears and Philadelphia Eagles before returning to the Bengals. ESPN reported that this contract would be a practice squad opportunity, emphasizing the Bengals’ ongoing interest in him.

A strong connection to Foskey exists through the Bengals’ defensive coordinator, Al Golden, who coached him at Notre Dame. During his final year with the Fighting Irish, Foskey recorded 11 sacks and 45 tackles, showcasing his potential as a valuable asset.

Despite his struggles in the NFL, analysts have noted his future potential as a pass rusher. Draft analyst Lance Zierlein highlighted Foskey’s need for improvement in technique but acknowledged his ability to develop into a starting 4-3 defensive end.

The Bengals continue to bolster their roster, and Foskey will join a competitive edge-rushing group that includes players like Trey Hendrickson and Joseph Ossai. As the team prepares for the upcoming season, they are optimistic that Foskey’s talent and experience can be refined in their system.

The Bengals are hoping that this opportunity can help Foskey unlock his full potential after a less-than-stellar start to his career.