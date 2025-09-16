Bengals Sign QBs Sean Clifford and Mike White Amid Joe Burrow’s Injury

CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Cincinnati Bengals announced Tuesday they are signing quarterbacks Sean Clifford and Mike White to their practice squad. This move follows news that star quarterback Joe Burrow will miss at least three months due to a turf toe injury sustained during the team’s recent victory over Jacksonville.

Head coach Zac Taylor confirmed Burrow’s injury during a press conference, prompting the Bengals to address their quarterback depth. Clifford, a fifth-round pick by the Green Bay Packers in 2023, has appeared in just two NFL games, completing one pass for 37 yards. He was released by the Packers in August and became a free agent.

Mike White, 30, has a bit more experience in the league, having played for the New York Jets, Miami Dolphins, and Buffalo Bills over his four-year career. He notably started against the Bengals in 2021, throwing for 405 yards and three touchdowns in a dramatic 34-31 Jets victory. Overall, White has made eight appearances and started seven games, recording 2,247 passing yards, nine touchdowns, and 13 interceptions.

Brett Rypien, who is also on the practice squad, will compete with Clifford and White for the backup quarterback position. With Burrow sidelined, Jake Browning steps into the starting role for the immediate future. Taylor expressed confidence in Browning’s ability to lead the team in Burrow’s absence.

The Bengals are preparing for their upcoming games while navigating this challenging situation and expect both new quarterbacks to be available for action as soon as Week 3.