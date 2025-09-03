Bengals Sign Super Bowl Champion Mike Pennel Before Season Opener

CINCINNATI, Ohio – Just days before the 2025 NFL regular season kicks off, the Cincinnati Bengals have announced a signing that could bolster their roster. On September 1, the Bengals inked a deal with defensive tackle Mike Pennel, a two-time Super Bowl champion.

The Bengals are set to face the Cleveland Browns on September 7 at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland. NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that Pennel will initially join the practice squad with plans to elevate him to the active roster early in the season.

Pennel, 34, was released during the NFL’s final cut day but brings experience from previous stints with the Kansas City Chiefs, where he recorded 4.0 sacks and 82 combined tackles over 42 games from 2019 to 2020. He also played for the Green Bay Packers, New York Jets, Atlanta Falcons, and Chicago Bears.

Brett Veach, the Chiefs’ general manager, praised Pennel’s character while discussing his past with the team. “Mike’s a guy that, I mean, he’s a special human being,” Veach said. “Every time we’ve gotten him back in short spurts, it’s been the best he has.”

The Bengals hope Pennel’s veteran presence will help improve a defense that ranked 25th in the NFL last season. Coach Al Golden, now in charge of the defense, faces challenges with key injuries and a new scheme heading into the season.

Along with Pennel’s signing, the Bengals have made several roster moves as they prepare for the season, including signing offensive guard Dalton Risner, who will add depth to the offensive line. The Bengals need a balanced performance from both their offense and defense to secure a successful season after back-to-back 9-8 finishes.

With quarterback Joe Burrow leading a high-powered offense, Cincinnati aims to transform its playoff hopes into reality this year.