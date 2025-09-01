Sports
Bengals Sign Veteran DT Mike Pennel to Practice Squad
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals have signed veteran defensive tackle Mike Pennel to their practice squad, as reported by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. Pennel, a two-time Super Bowl champion, will initially train with the practice squad but is expected to be considered for a spot on the 53-man roster shortly.
“The plan is to start Pennel on the practice squad and then get elevated early in the season,” tweeted Jordan Schultz of The Score. Pennel, who is 34 years old, brings valuable experience to a defensive line that already features players such as Trey Hendrickson and TJ Slaton.
Having won two Super Bowls with the Kansas City Chiefs, Pennel has also played for the Green Bay Packers, New York Jets, Atlanta Falcons, and Chicago Bears. He previously worked under Bengals defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery during his time in Green Bay from 2015 to 2016.
Last season, Pennel recorded three sacks and 25 tackles in 17 games with the Chiefs, bringing his career totals to five sacks and 231 tackles over 138 games.
With the Bengals reducing their defensive tackle count from six to five after waiving Eric Gregory, many are wondering if Pennel will replace McKinnley Jackson as the backup nose tackle. Coach Zac Taylor emphasized the importance of depth in the defensive line, saying, “It was important to keep depth there. Early last season, we went through that depth pretty quickly.”
As the Bengals prepare for the upcoming season, the addition of Pennel signifies management’s commitment to bolstering their defensive capabilities.
Recent Posts
- WWE Clash in Paris: Cena vs. Paul Takes Center Stage
- Aggies Overcome Early Setback to Defeat UTSA 42-24 in Season Opener
- Phillies Crush Braves 19-4 in Dominant Victory
- Nestlé Fires CEO Laurent Freixe Over Undisclosed Relationship
- Strange Homer at Fenway Gives Story 23rd of Season
- Alcaraz Wows Crowd with Behind-the-Back Shot at US Open
- Ben Shelton Retires From US Open Match Due to Shoulder Injury
- Jimmy Connors’ Unforgettable 1991 U.S. Open Match at 39
- Drew Barrymore Teases Hollywood Comeback with Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston
- Dramatic Twists in ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ as Finale Approaches
- AJ Styles to Challenge Dominik Mysterio for Intercontinental Title Tonight
- Andreeva and Tomljanovic Exit US Open After Losses
- Harkins BackLot Opens in North Phoenix, Offering Family Fun
- Ostapenko Apologizes for Controversial Remarks to Townsend at US Open
- Rockies Battle Giants Amid Losing Streak and Roster Changes
- Saints unexpectedly release All-Pro special teams ace J.T. Gray
- Leganés Faces Deportivo in Crucial Segunda División Showdown
- Automated Behavior Alert from News Broadcasting and Onic Group
- Coco Gauff Opens Up About Love Life Ahead of US Open Match
- MLB Emphasizes Shorter Starts as Pitching Strategies Evolve