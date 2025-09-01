Bengals Sign Veteran DT Mike Pennel to Practice Squad

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals have signed veteran defensive tackle Mike Pennel to their practice squad, as reported by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. Pennel, a two-time Super Bowl champion, will initially train with the practice squad but is expected to be considered for a spot on the 53-man roster shortly.

“The plan is to start Pennel on the practice squad and then get elevated early in the season,” tweeted Jordan Schultz of The Score. Pennel, who is 34 years old, brings valuable experience to a defensive line that already features players such as Trey Hendrickson and TJ Slaton.

Having won two Super Bowls with the Kansas City Chiefs, Pennel has also played for the Green Bay Packers, New York Jets, Atlanta Falcons, and Chicago Bears. He previously worked under Bengals defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery during his time in Green Bay from 2015 to 2016.

Last season, Pennel recorded three sacks and 25 tackles in 17 games with the Chiefs, bringing his career totals to five sacks and 231 tackles over 138 games.

With the Bengals reducing their defensive tackle count from six to five after waiving Eric Gregory, many are wondering if Pennel will replace McKinnley Jackson as the backup nose tackle. Coach Zac Taylor emphasized the importance of depth in the defensive line, saying, “It was important to keep depth there. Early last season, we went through that depth pretty quickly.”

As the Bengals prepare for the upcoming season, the addition of Pennel signifies management’s commitment to bolstering their defensive capabilities.