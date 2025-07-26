Bengals Training Camp Opens Amid Roster Questions and Fan Excitement

CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Cincinnati Bengals kicked off their training camp on July 23, 2025, with fans filling the Kettering Health practice field, marking the official start of the NFL season.

As excitement builds for the upcoming season, the team faces several challenges, primarily concerning contract disputes with players like Shemar Stewart and Trey Hendrickson, which have dominated the headlines leading up to camp.

Bengals owner Mike Brown acknowledged the talent within the team but emphasized the competitiveness of other teams in the AFC North. “While we have a talented roster, every team in our division poses a formidable challenge,” Brown stated during a press conference.

Fans eager to attend practices can look forward to several open sessions. The remaining schedule includes practices on July 27, July 28, July 30, July 31, and August 2 for the Saturday Night Stadium Practice, which requires tickets. Additional dates for club and season ticket members are also set for August 3, August 9, and August 10.

Practice times may adjust, and fans are encouraged to check for updates on the team’s website. The Bengals have recently made roster moves, including waiving defensive tackle Dante Barnett and placing running back Zack Moss on the Active/Non-Football Injury list as he recovers from last season’s injury.

With the training camp underway, the Bengals aim to resolve key roster questions and prepare for a successful run in the NFL playoffs.