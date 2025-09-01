Bengaluru Techie Dies from Snake Bite While Wearing Crocs

BENGALURU, India — A 41-year-old IT professional tragically died Saturday after being bitten by a snake that had been hiding in his footwear. The incident occurred in the Bannerghatta area when Manju Prakash, an employee of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), returned home from a sugarcane shop around 12:45 p.m.

After he took off his Crocs and left them outside, family members later found him unresponsive in his room. They discovered foam coming from his mouth and a bleeding leg. A dead snake was also found next to his sandals.

Relatives believe Prakash may not have felt the sting of the snake bite due to numbness in his leg from a previous bus accident in 2016. He had undergone surgery that led to the loss of sensation.

“On returning home, Prakash went to his room and slept. After nearly an hour, a labourer visiting our home noticed a snake just outside the pair of Crocs,” said his brother. “Upon checking, it was found that the snake was dead,” he added.

Family members rushed Prakash to a private hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead shortly after arrival. A relative reported that the snake likely suffocated inside the Crocs.

This incident marks a heavy reminder of the dangers posed by snakes, and it follows similar tragic events in other regions. In August, two separate snakebite incidents in Odisha resulted in four fatalities, including a woman and her son.