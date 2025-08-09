Sports
Benjamin Bonzi Faces Lorenzo Musetti at Western & Southern Open
Cincinnati, OH
Benjamin Bonzi, ranked No. 63, will face Lorenzo Musetti, ranked No. 10, in the Round of 64 at the Western & Southern Open on Saturday, August 9. The match is set to draw significant attention, with Musetti favored at -285 against Bonzi, who sits at +210 on the moneyline.
The odds indicate that Bonzi has a 74.0% probability of winning, highlighting the competitive nature of this encounter. Odds were last updated on Saturday at 10:35 AM ET.
As sports betting continues to grow in popularity, it is essential for fans to be aware of the risks involved. Experts recommend only wagering funds that one can afford to lose. It’s worth noting that while this article provides insights, it cannot be held liable for any losses incurred as a result of gambling.
Before placing any bets, individuals are encouraged to verify the accuracy of the information and stats provided. The fluctuating nature of betting odds means that outcomes are never guaranteed, and past performances don’t assure future success.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling at 1-800-GAMBLER. Remember, you must be 21 or older to gamble, and sports betting laws vary by location.
