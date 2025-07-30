Benjamin Sesko’s Transfer Sparks Bidding War Between Newcastle and Man United

NEWCASTLE, England — Benjamin Sesko has become one of the most sought-after players in the current transfer window, with Newcastle United reportedly ready to secure his signature. Sources indicate that the Premier League club is willing to meet the financial demands set by RB Leipzig, his current team.

If Sesko opts to join Newcastle, the club is prepared to finalize the deal quickly, as there are no financial limitations on the table. Meanwhile, the Slovenian striker remains cautious, taking time to evaluate various options, including a notable interest from Manchester United.

In the past 48 hours, Manchester United has stepped up their efforts to acquire Sesko, initiating direct talks with RB Leipzig. Reports suggest that discussions could lead to a face-to-face meeting soon to hammer out the specifics of the deal.

According to a gentleman’s agreement between Sesko, his agent, and Leipzig, the player can leave for a fee estimated between €70 million and €80 million, plus additional performance-related bonuses of €5 million to €10 million, provided he expresses a desire to leave.

United is currently assessing whether they can commit to such a deal amid financial considerations regarding other players. They are closely evaluating their roster, contemplating potential outgoings of players like Jadon Sancho, Antony, and Alejandro Garnacho before making any moves.

The situation is being closely monitored by United’s Christopher Vivell, who previously worked with the Red Bull group and has a well-established relationship with Sesko. His role could be pivotal as United seeks to navigate the negotiation process.

Fabrizio Romano, a trusted football transfer expert, stated, “Next week will be crucial for the future of Benjamin Sesko. Newcastle is pushing hard with a significant contract offer, and United continues to deliberate internally about their interest.”

The transfer battle is heating up, with Newcastle’s readiness to act quickly contrasted by United’s careful considerations. As Sesko evaluates his future, both clubs remain in close communication regarding the terms and conditions of a potential transfer.

As of now, sources reveal that both clubs are equipped to make significant offers, but the final decision lies with Sesko as he weighs his options in this crucial transfer window.