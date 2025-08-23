Bennett Leads Rams in Preseason; Fourth String QB Gets Final Game Nod

Los Angeles, CA – Former star quarterback Stetson Bennett has emerged as one of the top players in the NFL this preseason. Unfortunately for Bennett, he will not play in the Los Angeles Rams‘ final preseason game against the Cleveland Browns this weekend.

Instead, Rams head coach Sean McVay has decided to give fourth string quarterback Dresser Winn a chance to gain valuable experience before the regular season begins. Bennett started the first two preseason games and played nearly every offensive snap, showcasing his skills on the field.

In the Rams’ most recent preseason outing, Bennett completed 28 of 40 passes for 324 yards, throwing three touchdowns and just one interception. Notably, he threw a touchdown pass with just seven seconds left in the game, securing a lead over the Los Angeles Chargers.

While it’s disappointing for Bennett not to have a chance to further prove himself this weekend, McVay reassured both Bennett and Rams fans that the decision is strategic. This practice mirrors last year’s preseason routine when the Rams similarly adjusted their player participation.

Bennett, who remains the third string quarterback with the team, has shown promise but will need more opportunities to develop if he aspires to become a starting quarterback in the NFL. Despite not getting playtime this week, there remains a slim chance for him to see action during the regular season.