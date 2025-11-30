Benny Gealer’s Last-Second Shot Wins Acrisure Invitational for Stanford

PALM DESERT, Calif. – Benny Gealer hit a stunning 3-pointer with just 0.8 seconds left, leading Stanford to a thrilling 78-77 victory over Saint Louis in the Acrisure Invitational Championship on November 28, 2025.

Gealer’s game-winning shot capped a dramatic comeback for the Cardinal, who were once down by 15 points in the first half. Stanford’s win marks its first multi-team event title since the 2007 Basketball Travelers Classic.

After a series of back-and-forth plays, Stanford found itself trailing by three points in the game’s final moments. Chisom Okorie was fouled and made the first of two free throws before intentionally missing the second. AJ Rohosy secured the crucial offensive rebound and assisted Gealer for the decisive shot.

Chisom Okpara led the Cardinal with 19 points and six rebounds, while Okorie added 17 points with six assists and no turnovers. Jeremy Dent-Smith contributed 12 points with four 3-pointers, and Rohosy provided a strong performance with 11 points and nine rebounds.

Stanford’s comeback efforts started after a rough first half, where they were down 28-13 with just over eight minutes left. An 11-2 run reduced the deficit to six points at the half, ending with a last-second shot by Okpara. The Cardinal opened the second half strong, bringing the score within one point before tying the game at 60-all after successive 3-pointers from Dent-Smith.

Despite a late push from Saint Louis, which included a chance to seal the game at the free-throw line, Stanford’s resolute defense set the stage for Gealer’s heroic moment. Stanford’s victory improves its record to 6-1, with the team returning to Maples Pavilion to host Portland on Dec. 1.