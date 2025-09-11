Entertainment
Benson Boone and Maggie Thurmon Split After Nearly Two Years Together
Nashville, TN — Benson Boone and his girlfriend Maggie Thurmon have broken up after almost two years of dating, a source confirmed to Us Weekly.
The split reportedly occurred earlier this week, and the couple has since unfollowed each other on Instagram.
Maggie, 23, had been a regular presence at Boone’s concerts, attending his most recent show at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina, on September 7. Just two days later, Boone spoke to fans outside his upcoming performance at Bridgestone Arena, noting that he had experienced “a rough day” but was “very happy to be on stage” to distract himself.
Boone and Thurmon first went public with their relationship in March 2024 when they attended the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Academy Awards viewing party in West Hollywood. Over the following months, they participated in several public events together, solidifying their status as a couple.
The couple’s connection was highlighted when Boone praised Thurmon in an interview, stating, “[I love] her whole personality, who she is… she’s just the sweetest and the kindest.”
In a surprising announcement, Us Weekly reached out to representatives for both Boone and Thurmon for comments on the breakup but received no immediate response.
As he continues his American Heart World Tour, Boone is focused on his career. He released his latest album, also titled “American Heart,” and has performed at major venues including Madison Square Garden. Following the breakup, Boone expressed his gratitude to fans and the significance of his performances, especially as he reflected on his journey to stardom.
Despite the breakup, both Boone and Thurmon have chosen to keep their personal feelings private, navigating their separate paths amid the public interest.
Recent Posts
- Benson Boone and Maggie Thurmon Split After Nearly Two Years Together
- 49ers Update: Injury News and Key Performances from Sunday’s Game
- Nationals Aim for Series Win Against Marlins Tonight
- Alice Pereira to Make UFC Debut at Noche UFC in San Antonio
- NFL Week 2: Commanders Face Packers as McLaurin Looks for Bounce Back
- Shaboozey’s ‘Let ‘Em Know’ Kicks Off NFL Season with Prime Video
- Charissa Thompson Celebrates Swift and Kelce’s Engagement After Insider Insights
- Website Error: HTTP 404 Page Not Found
- Yankees bullpen suffers historic meltdown in back-to-back losses
- Toyota and Subaru Issue Major Recall for HVAC System Failures
- Production of ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ Season 2 Delayed Indefinitely
- Charlotte Officials Face Backlash Over Ukrainian Woman’s Fatal Stabbing
- Global Tributes Mark 24th Anniversary of 9/11 Attacks
- Robert Irwin Fears DWTS After Rehearsal Collapse
- Fantasy Football Insights: Player Projections for Week 1 Matchups
- Ostapenko Looks to Avenge Last Year’s Loss at Guadalajara Open
- Nvidia Reaches $4 Trillion Market Value, Netflix Lags Behind
- Channing Tatum and Inka Williams Make Red Carpet Debut in Los Angeles
- Fantasy Football Week 2: Start-Sit Decisions Likely to Define Lineups
- Cruzeiro Hosts Atlético-MG in Copa do Brasil Quarterfinals Rematch