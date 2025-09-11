Benson Boone and Maggie Thurmon Split After Nearly Two Years Together

Nashville, TN — Benson Boone and his girlfriend Maggie Thurmon have broken up after almost two years of dating, a source confirmed to Us Weekly.

The split reportedly occurred earlier this week, and the couple has since unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Maggie, 23, had been a regular presence at Boone’s concerts, attending his most recent show at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, North Carolina, on September 7. Just two days later, Boone spoke to fans outside his upcoming performance at Bridgestone Arena, noting that he had experienced “a rough day” but was “very happy to be on stage” to distract himself.

Boone and Thurmon first went public with their relationship in March 2024 when they attended the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Academy Awards viewing party in West Hollywood. Over the following months, they participated in several public events together, solidifying their status as a couple.

The couple’s connection was highlighted when Boone praised Thurmon in an interview, stating, “[I love] her whole personality, who she is… she’s just the sweetest and the kindest.”

In a surprising announcement, Us Weekly reached out to representatives for both Boone and Thurmon for comments on the breakup but received no immediate response.

As he continues his American Heart World Tour, Boone is focused on his career. He released his latest album, also titled “American Heart,” and has performed at major venues including Madison Square Garden. Following the breakup, Boone expressed his gratitude to fans and the significance of his performances, especially as he reflected on his journey to stardom.

Despite the breakup, both Boone and Thurmon have chosen to keep their personal feelings private, navigating their separate paths amid the public interest.