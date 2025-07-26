Berkeley Experiences Coldest Summer in Over 25 Years

Berkeley, California — This summer has been the coldest in more than 25 years, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures in June and July have been well below average, marking the chilliest summer since 1999.

While much of California experiences rising temperatures, the East Bay remains cool, influenced by marine fog and ocean breezes due to a stalled atmospheric pattern offshore. J.C. Riley, 80, noted the unusual chill during her afternoon walk at Ohlone Park. She adjusted her routine to avoid the early morning cold, commenting, “It’s been so decidedly cold that it is just not the weather I want to get out in the morning to go for a walk.”

Nearby, Xanthe Miller, a fan of warmer climates, expressed her disappointment. “I was really hoping for a warmer climate this summer, but I have not gotten it. It’s been really cold and windy,” she said.

The National Weather Service’s Rick Canepa explained that the cold weather stems from upper-level low-pressure troughs and consistent northwesterly winds. These winds pull cold air and dampness from the Pacific, creating a natural cooling effect in the region.

Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the California Institute for Water Resources, added, “When strong northwesterly winds blow parallel to the California coast, they tend to push warm surface water away, allowing colder water to rise.” This phenomenon has made temperatures significantly lower than expected this summer.

Swain noted that many new residents in the Bay Area have never experienced such a cool start to summer. Sahil Shah, who moved to Berkeley from Texas four years ago, remarked, “Anywhere I go right now, I carry a jacket because of the weather.” He had anticipated a much warmer summer and felt unprepared for the chill.

Last July recorded significantly higher temperatures than usual, reaching an average above 79 degrees. Seasonal forecasts predicted warmer weather for this summer, but Swain indicated that current models might not accurately reflect coastal temperatures. He speculated, “I still think we’re going to see that unusual warmth closer to the coast, but clearly it’s taking a bit longer to get there.”

As Berkeley grapples with this rare summer chill, residents are facing health challenges, including allergies and congestion. Shah reported experiencing sore throats and headaches, linking them to the cold temperatures. He said his wife has also suffered from allergies this year. “June was the worst,” he described. “And July is definitely worse still, compared to last year.”