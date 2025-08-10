Bernie Sanders Critiques Trump in West Virginia Rally

LENORE, W.Va. — U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders continued his critique of President Donald Trump during a rally in West Virginia on Saturday.

Speaking to a large crowd in Lenore, Sanders highlighted the struggles of working-class citizens in a state where Trump received 74% of the vote in 2016. “The working class here knows that it’s absurd to slash Medicaid and SNAP to give tax breaks to billionaires,” Sanders said in a Facebook post. “Trump didn’t win West Virginia, Dems lost it. Working people want a real alternative.”

Sanders held another rally in Charleston on the same day, urging attendees to mobilize and advocate for their communities. “I am here to beg of you to organize around this state, get working class people organized to stand up and fight the fights that have to be fought,” he said late Friday night in Wheeling.

Sanders, who is now an independent, previously won the Democratic Presidential Primary in West Virginia in 2016, reflecting his ongoing influence and support in the state.