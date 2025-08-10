Politics
Bernie Sanders Critiques Trump in West Virginia Rally
LENORE, W.Va. — U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders continued his critique of President Donald Trump during a rally in West Virginia on Saturday.
Speaking to a large crowd in Lenore, Sanders highlighted the struggles of working-class citizens in a state where Trump received 74% of the vote in 2016. “The working class here knows that it’s absurd to slash Medicaid and SNAP to give tax breaks to billionaires,” Sanders said in a Facebook post. “Trump didn’t win West Virginia, Dems lost it. Working people want a real alternative.”
Sanders held another rally in Charleston on the same day, urging attendees to mobilize and advocate for their communities. “I am here to beg of you to organize around this state, get working class people organized to stand up and fight the fights that have to be fought,” he said late Friday night in Wheeling.
Sanders, who is now an independent, previously won the Democratic Presidential Primary in West Virginia in 2016, reflecting his ongoing influence and support in the state.
Recent Posts
- Mamdani’s Surprise Victory Signals Shift in Democratic Party
- Nolan Arenado’s Future with Cardinals in Doubt as Injury Lingers
- Moldovan Court Sentences Pro-Kremlin Leader to Seven Years
- United Airlines Grounds Flights Nationwide Due to Tech Outage
- Bulgaria’s Ministry Clears Sofia University Dean of Plagiarism Claims
- MLB Trade Deadline Impact: August Challenges for Contenders
- Final Episode of The Gilded Age Season 3 Set for August 11
- Son Heung-min Scores Late Penalty in LAFC Debut Draw
- Lionsgate Reports Strong Library Revenue Amid Film Division Struggles
- Trump Proposes Tariff Rebate Checks to Help Americans Amid Inflation
- Chuck Russell Discusses Legacy of The Mask and Future of Franchise
- The Gilded Age Season 3 Finale Arrives Amidst Rising Tensions
- Netflix Unveils Gripping New Horror Series ‘Wayward’
- Las Vegas Aces Host Struggling Connecticut Sun in WNBA Clash
- Puka Nacua Gains Insights from Davante Adams at Rams Training Camp
- MLS All-Star Game Could Come to Cincinnati, Says Commissioner Garber
- Trump Demands Homeless Leave Washington or Face Eviction
- Sakkari and Tien Advance in Cincinnati Open; Krejcikova Outlasts Parks
- Alyssa Thomas Makes WNBA History with Three Straight Triple-Doubles
- Seattle Storm, Los Angeles Sparks Clash in WNBA Showdown