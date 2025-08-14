Bernie Sanders Critiques Kamala Harris’s Campaign Strategy

Washington, D.C. — Senator Bernie Sanders criticized the campaign strategy of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris during a recent interview on CNN‘s “State of the Union.” He claimed that her advisers were overly close to wealthy donors and failed to advocate for a clear working-class agenda.

In the interview, host Dana Bash played a clip of Sanders addressing an audience in West Virginia. “One of the reasons, in my view, that Kamala Harris lost the election is, she had too many billionaires telling her not to speak up for the working class of this country,” Sanders said.

Sanders, who is 83 years old, emphasized that while he considers Harris a friend, her main consultants were influenced by affluent individuals. He questioned, “How do you run for president and not develop a strong agenda which speaks to the economic crises facing working families?” He highlighted the pressing issues of income inequality and financial struggles faced by many Americans.

“You have more income and wealth inequality today than we have ever had. You have 60% of our people living paycheck to paycheck,” Sanders stated, criticizing the country’s healthcare system as broken. He pointed out that the U.S. is the only major nation that does not guarantee healthcare for all.

When Bash suggested that Harris discussed affordability during her campaign, Sanders interrupted, saying her comments were made in a “vague” manner. However, he did not wish to dwell on her campaign, instead asserting that a successful Democratic victory relies on standing with the working class.

“Is it a radical idea that we join every other major country on Earth and guarantee health care to all people?” Sanders asked. He challenged the notion that his progressive ideas were unappealing to American voters, arguing that people are simply disappointed with a government they see as unresponsive.

Sanders concluded by questioning, “Do you think that, in America, with all of our genius, all of our capabilities, we, spending so much money, cannot provide a high-quality system that guarantees health care to all people?” He expressed belief that Americans understand that it is possible to achieve such a system.