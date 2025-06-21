Bernie Sanders Endorses Controversial Candidate for NYC Comptroller

NEW YORK CITY, NY – Progressive Senator Bernie Sanders has publicly endorsed Justin Brannan, a Democratic councilman running for New York City comptroller. This announcement has raised eyebrows due to Brannan’s controversial past as a punk rock musician.

Brannan, who has been a councilman, claims he would fight corruption and represent the working class. He asserts on his campaign website that his music background taught him the importance of community support and looking out for one another. However, a review by Fox News Digital reveals a starkly different set of values in Brannan’s past statements.

During the late 1990s, Brannan made several racist, sexist, and homophobic comments on music listservs. He used racial slurs and derogatory language, including instances where he referred to Puerto Ricans and Asians in an offensive manner. In one post, he compared his appearance with a shaved head to that of Nazis, stating he found it more intimidating.

Brannan’s past behavior extended to insults against disabled individuals as well. He engaged in cruel exchanges on listservs, making remarks that would be deemed unacceptable today. Additionally, he was implicated in a bullying incident involving an autistic co-worker while serving in local government, leading to an $850,000 settlement for the staffer.

Brannan’s past was not widely known until now, raising questions about his suitability for office. The New York City primary election is set for June 24, as Brannan seeks to replace the city’s current comptroller, Brad Lander, who is running for mayor.

Neither Brannan’s campaign nor Senator Sanders’ office responded to requests for comments about these allegations prior to publication.