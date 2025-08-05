Bernie Sanders Urges Senate to Block Arms Sales to Israel Amid Gaza Crisis

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Senator Bernie Sanders spoke on the Senate floor Wednesday to advocate for two resolutions aiming to halt the sale of offensive weapons to Israel, amidst ongoing military actions affecting civilians in Gaza. His remarks were made ahead of a critical vote scheduled for the same evening.

Sanders called for the Senate to block $675.7 million worth of bombs funded by U.S. taxpayers and tens of thousands of automatic rifles to Israel during a speech that featured images of starving Palestinian children. He presented a stack of documents from the Washington Post detailing casualties among the Gaza population.

“What the extremist Netanyahu government is doing now is not an effort to win a war; there is no military purpose in starving thousands and thousands of children,” Sanders stated. He asserted that 70% of the financial burden for the devastation in Gaza falls on American taxpayers and claimed the arms sales violate U.S. laws including the Foreign Assistance Act and the Arms Export Control Act.

“Tonight we have the power to act,” Sanders said, emphasizing the moral imperative to stop further violence. His efforts were bolstered by support from colleagues such as Senator Peter Welch from Vermont and Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, both of whom echoed the urgency of the situation.

“The mass starvation in Gaza must end,” Welch added, highlighting the urgency as he addressed colleagues. Ocasio-Cortez also chimed in, noting the absurdity of approving arms sales when civilians are at risk of starvation. “Today, every Senator has a choice to make: they can uphold U.S. law or cower to Netanyahu,” she insisted.

As the Senate took votes on Sanders’ proposals, several prominent Democrats agreed on the necessity of addressing the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Senator Elizabeth Warren expressed her concerns about the situation, criticizing former President Trump for failing to act appropriately during this crisis.

In the midst of these proceedings, reports indicated that at least 48 Palestinians had been killed near a Gaza crossing while seeking food assistance, raising further alarm about the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the region.

The Senate ultimately voted on Sanders’ resolutions, with the first proposal seeing significant opposition from both parties. As votes were cast, Sanders’ appeal demonstrated a growing division within the Senate regarding the U.S. role in global conflicts and humanitarian responsibilities.

As discussions continue, Sanders reiterated the moral imperative for U.S. lawmakers to prevent complicity in what he described as ongoing atrocities, stating, “It is unthinkable that the Senate would approve arms sales to perpetuate a genocide.”