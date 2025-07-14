Bertha Russell’s Dreams Come True for Gladys in Latest Episode

New York, NY – In the recent episode of HBO’s drama, Mama Russell, played by Carrie Coon, achieves her long-standing dream for her daughter, Gladys. This pivotal moment occurs despite Gladys’s own reservations and the concerns of her new aunt, Monica, played by Merritt Wever. Gladys, portrayed by Taissa Farmiga, is sent down the aisle to wed Hector, the Duke of Buckingham, played by Ben Lamb.

Farmiga shared her thoughts on her character’s mindset leading up to this monumental event. In an interview, she acknowledged the modern audience’s perspective complicating Gladys’s journey. “It’s very strange to watch Gladys’ journey this season through 21st century eyes because, well, who wouldn’t want Gladys to go on strike and refuse to obey her mother’s wishes?”

Farmiga expressed her frustration at the limitations women faced in the 1880s. “True freedom for a woman in this era is having status in society,” she explained. “Gladys, being only 18, struggles to comprehend her mother’s intentions behind the rules.”

The lead-up to the wedding is particularly charged, with Farmiga revealing that, at that moment, Gladys feels more numb than angry. “She’s been feeling so much hatred, so much sadness, so much disappointment,” Farmiga said, highlighting the pressures from her family and her disappointment with romantic interests.

When asked about her character’s feelings toward Hector, Farmiga noted, “Gladys doesn’t initially like him because her mother is forcing her into the marriage.” She explained that it isn’t until they finally have an intimate conversation that she begins to see Hector in a different light. “That might give her a spark of hope amidst her disappointment,” Farmiga added.

As for the future, Farmiga teased that Gladys’s journey is far from over. “She’s going to continue to face challenges and new female power dynamics, which will shape her path.”

The emotional and societal struggles in the storyline provide a rich canvas for exploring themes of independence and familial obligation, resonating with viewers past and present.