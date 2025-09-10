Politics
Beshear Hints at Presidential Run After Governorship Ends
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is contemplating his future as his governorship nears an end in 2027. During a recent appearance on CNN, he addressed questions about a potential presidential run in 2028.
Beshear emphasized the need for unity in the country. “When we’re done with this current presidency, we need to do more than just move past Donald Trump,” he stated. “We need to heal this country. We can’t continue this ‘us versus them’ for any longer. We need our McCarthyism moment where we can come back together.”
At 47 years old, Beshear did not commit to a presidential bid but suggested that he would consider it if his family and supporters believe he can make a difference. “If my family thinks that I’m somebody that can help heal this country, I’ll consider it,” he said. “But if there’s somebody else, I’ll be for them, because at the end of the day, I care more about the United States than any title that I could have.”
Beshear’s current term ends late in 2027, and due to term limits, he cannot seek re-election as governor. He previously won the governor’s office by defeating incumbent Matt Bevin in 2019 and successfully ran for re-election against Republican challenger Daniel Cameron in 2023.
