Beşiktaş Aims for Victory Against Shakhtar Donetsk in UEFA Match

İstanbul, Türkiye – Beşiktaş faces Shakhtar Donetsk tonight in the first leg of the UEFA Europa League second qualifying round at Tüpraş Stadium. The match, officiated by Bulgarian referee Georgi Kabakov, is crucial for both teams as they aim for a spot in the next round.

Beşiktaş, hoping for a strong start to the 2025-2026 season, seeks to secure a favorable score before the return leg on July 31 in Krakow, Poland. Coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer expressed confidence in his team’s ability to perform well. “We have prepared and are ready to show our fans a great game,” Solskjaer stated.

Shakhtar Donetsk, managed by Arda Turan, aims to continue their winning momentum after defeating Ilves in the previous qualifying round. Turan emphasized the need for courage and strategy in overcoming Beşiktaş. “We need to respect them; otherwise, we risk falling behind,” he said in a press conference.

For this match, Beşiktaş announced its squad to UEFA, omitting four players: Emrecan Uzunhan, Bahtiyar Zaynutdinov, Jean Onana, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. The starting lineup includes Mert Günok, Ersin Destanoğlu, and Tammy Abraham, who will make his official debut if selected.

Beşiktaş has a notable history in European competitions, having played 252 matches before tonight’s game, with 95 wins and 108 losses. As they prepare for this evening’s match, fans are eager to relive the excitement of European football at home.