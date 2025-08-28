Beşiktaş Hosts Lausanne in Crucial UEFA Playoff Match Tonight

İstanbul, Türkiye – Beşiktaş will face Swiss team Lausanne in the UEFA Conference League playoff match tonight at 20:00 local time. The game will take place at Tüpraş Stadium, and Danish referee Jakob Kehlet will officiate the match, assisted by Lars Hummelgaard and Martin Markus.

This match is a pivotal rematch following a 1-1 draw in the first leg held in Switzerland. Beşiktaş aims to secure a victory on home soil to advance to the league stage.

If they win, Beşiktaş will progress to the league stage, a phase they previously reached during the 2021-2022 season. However, last season in the Conference League, they failed to advance past the group stage.

A loss would mean an exit from European competition for the black-and-whites. Head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a troubling record against Swiss teams, having not won any of his four encounters, which include draws and losses against teams like Molde and Manchester United.

Solskjaer hopes to turn this record around during tonight’s match, aiming for his first victory against a Swiss club. The team recently saw the departure of two players – midfielder Tayfur Bingöl joined Kocaelispor, while left-back Emrecan Terzi moved to Serikspor on loan.

Beşiktaş’s UEFA squad includes notable names such as Mert Günok, Emirhan Topçu, and Tammy Abraham. The lineup will face a Lausanne team eager to upset the Turkish giant and continue their own European aspirations.