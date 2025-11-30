Best Deals on Gaming Gear Continue Through Cyber Monday

NEW YORK, NY — As the shopping frenzy continues through Cyber Monday, gamers still have the chance to score big savings on a variety of gaming products. This year’s Black Friday deals feature discounts on consoles, accessories, and gaming PCs.

Leading the list is the PlayStation 5 Slim, which is now available for $449, a savings of $100.99 from the original price of $549.99. This console includes a 1TB storage capacity along with Astro’s Playroom pre-installed, making it a great choice for gamers looking to enjoy a range of new titles during the holiday season.

Xbox enthusiasts can take advantage of the Elite Series 2 Core controller, now priced at $139.99, down from $199.99, for a total savings of $60. This premium controller provides modular options and is compatible with Xbox Series consoles and PC.

Nintendo fans are not left out, with the 8Bitdo controller dipping to $55.99, saving $14 from its regular price of $69.99. This controller, noted for its tactile design and RGB thumbsticks, is suitable for both Nintendo Switch and PC gaming.

For more serious gamers, Thermaltake offers a high-end gaming rig featuring an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080, which is now available for $2,899.99, after a $300 discount. This setup includes 32GB DDR5 RAM and a spacious 2TB M.2 SSD.

Additionally, the PlayStation VR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain Bundle is on sale at $299, down from $399.99, saving buyers over $100. This bundle includes the VR headset and the Horizon Call of the Mountain game, providing an immersive virtual reality experience.

With so many options remaining, gamers have until December 1 to take advantage of these deals.