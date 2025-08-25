The Best Draft Positions for Fantasy Football in 2025

NEW YORK, NY — The 2025 fantasy football draft season is upon us, and determining the best draft position can significantly impact your chances of building a winning team. Recent analysis indicates that specific spots in the draft order offer better overall value, particularly in 12-team leagues.

According to data aggregated from various fantasy platforms, the No. 1 overall pick is optimal for half-PPR leagues, allowing managers to select top-tier talent like Ja'Marr Chase. Chase scored a record 403.0 fantasy points in 2024, making him the clear favorite for the top pick.

For those drafting in full PPR leagues, the No. 11 spot offers a unique advantage, often allowing managers to snag powerful combinations, such as Ashton Jeanty in the first round followed by key players like Nico Collins in later rounds.

Draft positions Nos. 9 through 12 in non-PPR formats also yielded strong results, primarily due to the ability to secure top-performing running backs and wide receivers while avoiding a drop-off in talent.

Tristan H. Cockcroft, a lead fantasy analyst, emphasizes that while top picks provide straightforward selections, late-round picks often yield unexpected fruitful combinations. For instance, negotiating high-value players at the turn can capitalize on the scarcity of elite talent.

As managers prepare, it’s crucial to approach drafts with a strong understanding of player values and to stay adaptable based on the unfolding draft dynamics. Advanced metrics like the 3D Value system can assist in honing in on the best selections tailored to specific league settings.