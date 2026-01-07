Entertainment
Best Medicine Debuts as Fox’s Heartwarming Take on Small-Town Charm
LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Fox premiered its new series, Best Medicine, on Sunday, January 4, 2026, presenting a charming story set in a small Maine town. The show follows Dr. Martin Best, played by Josh Charles, a Boston surgeon who returns to his childhood vacation spot after a traumatic incident at work.
Dr. Best’s main goal is to work as the town’s new general practitioner. Although he has fond memories of the place, his true reasons for relocating are rooted in a tragic past that the show occasionally unveils to explain his grumpy demeanor. This series is based on the British show Doc Martin.
In the pilot, schoolteacher Louisa, portrayed by Abigail Spencer, expresses her love for tiny Port Wenn while contrasting it with her previous life in New York City. She forms a bond with Dr. Best, highlighting the show’s central theme of connection among community members.
Best Medicine introduces an array of quirky characters, including Best’s aunt, Joan (Annie Potts), and his assistant, Elaine (Cree). Their misadventures offer humor and warmth amidst the daily challenges of small-town life. Critics have noted the show’s blend of heart and humor, but some question its predictability.
“It’s not exactly gritty realism; that’s why it’s so enticing,” said one critic. The series allows viewers to imagine a cozier way of life, offering a reassuring escape each week.
While Best navigates his new role in Port Wenn, he is also challenged by the townsfolk’s expectations and quirky traditions, such as a monthly baked bean dinner. The show aims for feel-good storytelling, emphasizing community and connection over conflict.
Despite the sweetness of Best Medicine, it remains to be seen how it will evolve. For now, it invites audiences to join Dr. Best on his journey to discover the joys of small-town living.
