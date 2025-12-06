Best New Holiday Movies to Watch Before New Year’s Eve

NEW YORK, NY — As the holiday season approaches, there’s no shortage of new films to cozy up to. From romantic comedies to heartwarming tales, streaming platforms like Netflix and Prime Video are releasing a slew of holiday movies that promise to fill viewers with festive cheer.

This year, ‘Oh. What. Fun.’ leads the pack, featuring a star-studded cast including Michelle Pfeiffer, Felicity Jones, and Chloë Grace Moretz. The film centers on Claire, played by Pfeiffer, who orchestrates the perfect holiday until her family leaves her behind for a party she planned. Seeking a break from overachieving, she mysteriously disappears, prompting her family to unravel the chaos that ensues. The film premieres on December 3 via Prime Video.

Another intriguing title is ‘My Secret Santa,’ debuting the same day on Netflix. This film stars Alexandra Breckenridge as a single mother who disguises herself as Santa to land a seasonal job at a ski resort. Complications arise when she develops feelings for the resort’s manager, adding a twist to the traditional holiday romance.

For fans of heist movies, ‘Jingle Bell Heist‘ offers a unique take on the holiday genre. With Olivia Holt and Connor Swindells in lead roles, this film portrays a retail worker and a repairman planning a heist on Christmas Eve while managing their budding romance. It streams starting November 26.

Feel-good holiday films take center stage with ‘A Jonas Brothers Christmas’ where the band faces hilarious hurdles trying to reunite for the holidays after a concert in London. Bringing nostalgia for fans of their Disney days, it is available to stream now.

In ‘She’s Making a List,’ Hallmark movie staple Lacey Chabert portrays Isabel, a consultant tasked with helping Santa sort the naughty from the nice. Things take a turn when she falls for a widowed father while managing her work, set to premiere on December 6.

For animated fans, the beloved ‘Prep and Landing‘ series returns with a new installment where Santa’s elves must complete a mission under pressure, streaming on November 28.

This variety of holiday films showcases the spectrum of holiday storytelling, from comedic misadventures to heartfelt romances, ensuring there’s something for everyone this season.