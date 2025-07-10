Bestselling Author Adriana Trigiani Hosts Fundraiser in Alexandria

Alexandria, VA – Residents will have a unique chance to spend an evening with bestselling author Adriana Trigiani on Friday, July 25, 2025, at a fundraising event benefiting the Campagna Center at the George Washington Masonic National Memorial.

The event starts with an Italian-catered reception from 5:30 to 7:00 PM, allowing guests to mingle with both Trigiani and Christine Gunderson, a former television journalist and debut novelist. The main conversation takes place from 7:00 to 9:00 PM, where Trigiani will discuss her new book, “The View from Lake Como.” Every ticket includes a signed copy of this latest work.

Gunderson will also promote her debut novel, “Friends with Secrets,” which will be available for purchase during the evening. Proceeds from the event will go toward the Campagna Center, which supports families earning between 100-200% of the federal poverty level.

The Campagna Center has served the Alexandria community since 1945, offering early childhood education, after-school programs, and workforce initiatives. More than 2,000 children and families benefit from these vital services each year. Guests can choose between general admission tickets for the 7:00 PM talk or special tickets for early access to the reception.

Those interested in attending can purchase tickets online. This event celebrates the power of storytelling and community support.