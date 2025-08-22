Bestselling Author Shares Healthy Recipes with Millions

Los Angeles, CA – A bestselling author and nutrition trainer, who has collaborated with celebrities like Rihanna, Rob Lowe, and Gwyneth Paltrow, showcased healthy recipes on social media Tuesday. The author is promoting his new cookbook, “The Carb Reset: Store Less Fat, Burn the Rest, and Harness the Power of Carbs to Lose Weight,” which features recipes designed to simplify eating while promoting fullness.

One of the standout recipes is a green soup that has garnered nearly seven million views online. “I use this vegetable soup recipe as my lunch or dinner for one whole week and then add some flexibility with the other meals,” he explained. “It’s not really cutting or restricting your calories too much; it’s more about creating simplification and an easy recipe that will keep you full for a big chunk of the day.”

To make the soup, you need 5 cups of steamed broccoli, 2 cups of broccoli water, one vegetable bouillon cube, one can of chickpeas, and one avocado. All the ingredients should be blended to achieve a creamy consistency, delivering approximately 44 grams of protein per serving.

Another recipe featured is a breakfast apple pie, using a firm apple such as Honeycrisp or Fuji. The author emphasizes that baking multiple apples at once can streamline weekday breakfasts. The dish includes Greek yogurt, ground cinnamon, and nuts for added flavor and nutrition.

He also shared a quick quesadilla recipe that combines cooked chicken or shrimp with high-fiber tortillas and fresh vegetables. The preparation time is minimal, making it a convenient option for a healthy meal.

For fans of stir-fry, the author provided an adaptable recipe that highlights protein and vegetables available in your fridge. With flexible ingredients, it assures home cooks of a balanced meal anytime.

Each dish emphasizes simplicity and healthy eating, making it easier for anyone to enjoy nutritious meals without the stress of complicated cooking. These recipes will help readers dive into healthy eating, ensuring variety and satisfaction.