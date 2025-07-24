Sports
Bet365 Offers $150 Bonus for MLB, WNBA, and MLS Games on July 23
New York, NY – New users can receive $150 in bonus bets by placing a first wager of $5 or more using the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 on July 23, 2025. This offer coincides with a full schedule in Major League Baseball (MLB) and the 2025 MLS All-Star Game.
The MLS All-Stars are set to seek redemption against Liga MX after suffering a 4-1 defeat in the previous year’s All-Star Game. This match will take place at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas, starting at 9 p.m. ET. For afficionados of MLB, the Yankees will face the Blue Jays in a crucial game for playoff standing.
Max Fried, pitching for the Yankees, has had a rocky start in July with a 6.43 ERA, while his season ERA stands at 1.92 through June. He will be opposed by Chris Bassitt of the Blue Jays, who has a 3.89 ERA for the season. The Yankees enter as -135 favorites against Toronto’s +115 odds.
Meanwhile, in WNBA action, the Phoenix Mercury will host the Atlanta Dream at 10 p.m. ET. Allisha Gray leads the Dream with an average of 18.6 points per game, whereas Satou Sabally tops the Mercury with 19.1 ppg. Phoenix is favored by 7.5 points with an over/under set at 161.5.
The MLS All-Star Game will generate considerable interest, particularly as Lionel Messi will not participate. The Liga MX All-Stars have slight +125 odds against the MLS All-Stars’ +135 odds. The match is pivotal, considering the previous year’s outcome.
Participants are reminded to engage in responsible gaming. Bet365 provides resources to assist players, including deposit and stake limits. Individuals who need support in gambling responsibly can contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
