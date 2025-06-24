Business
Bet365 Offers Exciting Promotions Amid FIFA Cup and MLB Action
City, State – As the FIFA Club World Cup heats up and Major League Baseball (MLB) action takes center stage, Bet365 has introduced enticing bonus offers for new users ahead of Monday night sports.
The promotional deal allows new users who sign up with the bonus code “SYRACUSE” to claim a generous bonus. After making a $5 qualifying wager, users will receive $150 in bonus bets, accessible regardless of wager outcomes.
These bonus bets can be used on various sports, including soccer, MLB, WNBA, and UFC. For instance, on Monday night, Lionel Messi is set to play for Inter Miami against Brazilian club Palmerias, which could affect Group A standings.
In MLB, the New York Yankees aim to break a recent losing streak against the struggling Cincinnati Reds. Bet365 encourages users to consider using their bonus bets on run lines or player prop markets in these games.
Additionally, the promotional offer features unique benefits such as early payouts for bets if a team leads by two goals, alongside a 100% boost on successful parlays. These promotions are available exclusively to new customers in select states.
The ongoing events in both the FIFA World Cup and MLB create a prime opportunity for users looking to maximize their betting experience. Bet365’s deal, including early payout options and bonus bets, provides exciting avenues for sports enthusiasts to engage in live action.
Sign up today with Bet365 bonus code “SYRACUSE” to take advantage of the offer and enjoy the exhilarating matchup between Inter Miami and Palmerias.
