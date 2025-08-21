Betfred British Masters Set for Exciting Showdown at The Belfry

Sutton Coldfield, England – The Betfred British Masters returns this week, taking place from August 21 to 24 at the Brabazon Course in The Belfry. Hosted by Sir Nick Faldo, the tournament features a prize fund of $3.5 million, with the winner receiving approximately $595,000.

This year’s event has drawn a competitive field, including popular local golfers Matt Fitzpatrick, Aaron Rai, and Matt Wallace. Defending champion Niklas Norgaard of Denmark will also compete, alongside European Ryder Cup Captain Luke Donald, who is looking to maintain his form ahead of the Ryder Cup later this year.

The format will consist of 72 holes of stroke play, with a cut after 36 holes. Golfers will vie for valuable Race to Dubai points, with the winner earning 5,000 points. Coverage for U.S. viewers will be available on the Golf Channel, starting each day at 7:30 a.m. EDT, while UK fans can tune in to Sky Sports Golf at 12:30 p.m. BST.

Among the golfers to watch is Eddie Pepperell, who has shown strong form and previously won the British Masters. He is currently listed at odds of 90/1 and aims to leverage his experience on the challenging course. Andy Sullivan, another seasoned competitor, has a solid history at The Belfry, finishing in the top ten multiple times, and is considered a strong contender with odds of 45/1.

Rasmus Hojgaard, who recently experienced a disappointing finish but has a history of bouncing back, aims to secure his spot on the Ryder Cup team. He needs to place 29th or better in this tournament to gather enough points for qualification.

Golfers like Jesper Svensson, who finished fifth in his debut at last year’s tournament, and Aaron Rai, who has consistently performed well, also have their eyes set on the title. As the week unfolds, spectators can expect thrilling golf and compelling storylines as these athletes compete for both victory and a place in history.