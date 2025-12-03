Bethenny Frankel Appears on Popular Podcast ‘Call Her Daddy’

New York, NY – Bethenny Frankel joins the popular podcast ‘Call Her Daddy‘ on Wednesday, bringing her unique insights to the show’s engaging dynamic.

‘Call Her Daddy’ is hosted and produced by Alex Cooper, who has transformed the podcast into a global phenomenon since its debut in 2018. The show has become a staple in the podcast world, consistently ranking among the most-listened-to programs worldwide.

Cooper’s conversations delve into a myriad of topics, ranging from personal experiences to cultural issues, health, and relationships. With her blend of humor and raw honesty, she creates a space where guests can openly discuss their lives.

The episode featuring Frankel is expected to touch on her experiences in reality television and entrepreneurship, offering listeners an inside look at her journey. Frankel is known for her candid approach and willingness to tackle complex subjects head-on.

As ‘Call Her Daddy’ continues to grow in popularity, Frankel’s appearance is sure to spark interest among fans eager for behind-the-scenes stories and insights into her life.