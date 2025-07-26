Betis Defeats Córdoba Amid Lighting Issues in Trofeo Puertas de Córdoba

Córdoba, Spain – The Real Betis Balompié secured a victory over Córdoba CF at the III Trofeo Puertas de Córdoba, held on July 25, 2025, despite ongoing lighting issues at the Nuevo Arcángel stadium. The match saw players struggling with visibility as they competed for the trophy under intermittent darkness.

Fans entertained themselves during power outages while medical staff used phone flashlights to treat players. The game highlighted both teams’ determination, with Betis manager Manuel Pellegrini introducing key players like Isco and Lo Celso during the match.

The scoring opened with Cucho Martínez capitalizing on a defensive error, putting Betis ahead early. However, the match balanced quickly, with Pedro Ortiz responding for Córdoba after a superb strike, leveling the score at 1-1.

Betis regained the lead shortly after thanks to a powerful shot from Pablo Fornals, but the home team was undeterred and continued to press. Dalisson equalized for Córdoba in the second half, taking advantage of a defensive lapse while the stadium lights flickered again.

In a thrilling back-and-forth, Betis took control once more with goals from Bakambu, who scored twice, while Fuentes added one late for Córdoba, resulting in a final score of 4-3.

Despite the ups and downs, both teams displayed competitive spirit, promising excitement for the upcoming season. As the match concluded, the players and fans were left hopeful for what lies ahead.