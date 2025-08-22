Sports
Betis Faces Alavés in La Cartuja Showdown Tonight
Sevilla, Spain – The Real Betis will face Deportivo Alavés tonight at 21:30 in the newly renovated Estadio de La Cartuja. This match marks an important moment as the team adjusts to its temporary home while ongoing renovations occur at the Benito Villamarín.
This matchup features a personal rivalry between coaches Manuel Pellegrini and Eduardo Coudet. As Betis aims to replicate the electric atmosphere of Heliópolis, Alavés comes prepared to spoil the home team’s plans.
Betis struggled in its season opener, managing only a draw against Elche, while Alavés secured a late victory in their first game. Both teams are eager to prove their ambitions in this young LaLiga season.
Pellegrini expressed hopes to address weaknesses from the last match but is limited by a thin squad. With Isco injured, Lo Celso will take on more creative responsibilities, while Riquelme looks to perform better after a shaky debut.
On the other hand, Alavés seeks to build on their initial success. Key players like Ibáñez and Guridi will be critical as they explore ways to unsettle Betis’s defense. Toni Martínez leads Alavés’s attack, hoping to recreate past successes against the Seville club.
This historic beginning is significant for both teams vying for confidence and points early in the season. With the crowd expected to bring the spirit of the typical Betis match, fans will witness a thrilling battle tonight at La Cartuja.
