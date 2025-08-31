Sports
Betis Faces Athletic Club Amid Antony Transfer Uncertainty
SEVILLA, Spain (AP) — The Real Betis will host Athletic Club this Sunday at 7:00 PM in La Cartuja, with temperatures soaring above 30 degrees Celsius. This match marks the last before the international break and follows a mixed start to the La Liga season for both teams.
As the transfer window closes, the focus is on whether Brazilian winger Antony will join Betis from Manchester United. While some speculate on a possible last-minute deal, sources indicate the deal remains complicated. Antony is still in Manchester, and the likelihood of finalizing the agreement before the deadline appears slim.
Athletic Club comes off three consecutive league victories, currently sharing the top position in La Liga along with Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Villarreal. Meanwhile, Betis secured a narrow victory against Alavés but has drawn twice away from home, making this match pivotal.
Real Betis coach Manuel Pellegrini is set to welcome back key players, including Diego Llorente and Marc Roca, who have been included in the squad for the first time this season. Despite their return, casualties still affect the team, with Pau López, Isco, Ruibal, and Abde ruled out due to injuries.
On the other side, Athletic Club announced the absence of Ruiz de Galarreta because of a left leg overload. Alejandro Rego joins the traveling squad as his replacement. Athletic will also be without Lekue and Vencedor, while forward Izeta is set for the match.
Real Betis’ starting lineup includes Álvaro Valles; Bellerín, Bartra, Natan, Junior; Altimira, Fornals; either Pablo García or Deossa, Lo Celso, Riquelme; and Cucho Hernández. Athletic Club fields Unai Simón; Areso, Vivian, Paredes, Yuri; Jauregizar, Prados, Sancet; Iñaki Williams, Maroan, and Nico Williams.
The referee for the match is Isidro Díaz de Mera, with Carlos del Cerro Grande overseeing VAR.
