Betis Triumphs Over Córdoba in Thrilling Preseason Match

Córdoba, Spain – The Real Betis secured a 4-3 victory over Córdoba CF in a thrilling preseason match held on July 25, 2025. The game, part of the III Trofeo de las Puertas de Córdoba, saw several lead changes, keeping fans on the edge of their seats.

The match featured an exciting start with Cucho Hernández scoring the opener for Betis just 10 minutes into the game. He capitalized on a defensive error, beating goalkeeper Carlos Marín in a one-on-one situation.

Córdoba responded quickly, with Pedro Ortiz equalizing in the 24th minute after his shot deflected off the woodwork and into the goal. Not long after, Pablo Fornals restored Betis’s lead just two minutes later, making it 2-1.

Dalisson brought Córdoba back to level terms again, scoring in the 56th minute. However, Bakambu soon struck for Betis, scoring twice to push the lead to 4-2. Despite a late goal from Fuentes that narrowed the gap to 4-3, Betis held on to secure the win.

“It was a match full of intensity,” Betis coach Manuel Pellegrini said. “We showed resilience and managed to withstand the pressure in the end.”

The match also highlighted a standout performance from Bakambu, who scored two crucial goals. His speed and agility were pivotal in extending Betis’s narrow advantage in the later stages of the game.

Córdoba’s coach Iván Ania expressed pride in his team’s performance despite the defeat. “We fought hard throughout the match and showed great character,” he noted. “This experience will help us as we prepare for the upcoming season.”

As the two teams prepare for their respective leagues, each will look to build on the lessons learned from this high-octane encounter.