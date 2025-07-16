BetMGM Promotes $150 Bonus for New Users This July

Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Michigan, West Virginia — BetMGM is offering new users an enticing chance to earn up to $150 in bonus bets through a simple $10 wager this July. With the exciting sports lineup featuring WNBA games and the PGA Open Championship, potential bettors have ample opportunities to get started.

New users can place a winning $10 bet on events like the WNBA match-ups, including the Mercury vs. Lynx or the Valkyries vs. Storm. Once the bet wins, users will receive $150 in bonus bets that can be applied to various markets, from player props to live betting options.

BetMGM’s promotion is among the easiest to claim, designed to engage new players across their sportsbook and casino. Eligible states include Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, where players can access a full-featured casino including slots and live dealer tables.

Furthermore, BetMGM features a safety net for users in states where the $150 offer does not apply, such as New York and Virginia. If your initial wager loses, you could receive up to $1,500 in bonus bets, providing a second chance at a strong betting start.

Each day, BetMGM users also enjoy the ability to stream one free MLB game, enhancing the commercial offering without the need for subscriptions. As July continues, BetMGM remains committed to providing value with offers that appeal to both new and returning customers.

Interested users can sign up using the BetMGM bonus code CUSE150 to unlock their betting bonuses. Additionally, casino offers provide bonuses up to $2,500, depending on location. With a packed sports calendar ahead, it’s an excellent time to join.