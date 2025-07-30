Bev Priestman Named Wellington Phoenix Women’s Head Coach After Ban

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Bev Priestman, the former head coach of Canada’s women’s soccer team, has been appointed as head coach of Wellington Phoenix, the only professional women’s team in New Zealand. This announcement comes after Priestman recently completed a one-year ban due to her involvement in a drone spying scandal during the Paris Olympics.

Priestman signed a two-year deal with the Phoenix, marking her return to coaching in the country where she faced sanctions. Her wife, Emma Humphries, was appointed as academy director for the team in December 2024.

The Canadian coach faced consequences for orchestrating a spying operation on New Zealand’s training sessions prior to their match at the Olympics. Following an investigation by FIFA, Priestman was banned from all soccer activities and subsequently dismissed from her role with Canada Soccer.

“We’re really pleased to be able to welcome Bev back to football,” said Phoenix chairman Rob Morrison. “We all know she’s had a period of time away from the game, but we’re comfortable with this appointment.”

Priestman previously led Canada to a gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics and has extensive coaching experience, covering four Women’s World Cups and three Olympic Games. She also mentioned that her previous tenure in New Zealand was significant, working as the development director for New Zealand Football before her time with Canada.

In her first public remarks after accepting the position, Priestman expressed gratitude for the opportunity. “This club has big ambitions, world-class facilities, and a phenomenal fan base,” she noted. “We have a responsibility now to fly the flag for this country and try to do something special.”

The Phoenix competes in the top-tier Australian women’s league, where Priestman aims to capture the title. “There’ll be a hunger and a desire there because we want to achieve something for this club,” she stated.

Stephen Conroy, chairman of Australian Professional Leagues, praised Priestman’s hiring as a significant endorsement for the league. “Bev is a world-renowned national team head coach and Olympic champion,” Conroy commented, highlighting the experience she brings to the Phoenix squad.